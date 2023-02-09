Man arrested after SWAT standoff in St. Joseph County

Stephen Teacher
Stephen Teacher(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 36-year-old man was arrested after a SWAT standoff on Tuesday night in St. Joseph County.

St. Joseph County Police were called just before 7:30 p.m. to a mobile home in the 61000 block of Locust Road, just south of Kern Road. Officials say the man, identified as Stephen Teacher, had punched his mother and twice pulled trigger of a handgun while pointing it at her chest.

When they arrived, officers found Teacher alone inside the home and believed he was still armed. Family members waiting outside the home told officers that he suffered from mental illnesses, including schizophrenia.

Officers surrounded the home and were unable to get Teacher to exit the home unarmed. After obtaining a warrant, the County-Metro SWAT team was activated at around 8:20 p.m.

At around 9:10 p.m., SWAT officers took steps to enter the home, but Teacher reportedly jumped out a window and ran. He was apprehended a short distance from the home and was found with a loaded handgun.

Teacher was arrested and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on preliminary charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and resisting and law enforcement fleeing.

Teacher is awaiting formal charges by the prosecutor. He is also scheduled for a jail mental health evaluation with Oaklawn inside the St. Joseph County Jail.

