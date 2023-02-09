Indiana bill would allocate funds used for SROs to train teachers to use firearms

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A controversial bill is up for debate at the Statehouse. It’s part of the nationwide conversation around guns and schools.

Currently, in the state, any school board can vote to arm teachers with guns. Lawmakers are now introducing House Bill 1177, which would use existing funds that schools set aside for safety resources to train teachers to use firearms.

State representatives claim it’s important to make sure that “good people are armed and trained in dealing with school shootings.”

“I’m not wanting teachers or staff to be SWAT members and get aggressive and go out there and go into offense and hunt them, you know, I can’t put myself in their situation, and heaven forbid that ever does happen. But what this is, it teaches them proper firearm safety, weapon retention is a big thing, a lot of range time, you know, scenario-based training,” said State Rep. Jim Lucas.

House Bill 1177 passed through the education committee on Wednesday and next will go before the full House for approval.

