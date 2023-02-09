Indiana bill to increase safety for firefighters advances to House floor

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A bill authored by South Bend House Rep. Maureen Bauer that would increase safety for firefighters advanced to the House floor.

House Bill 1219 passed through the House Ways and Means Committee unanimously. The bill would test the blood of 1,000 firefighters, both retired and current, for PFAS levels. PFAS is a chemical used in firefighting foam, and prolonged exposure could lead to cancer.

