'I want to know why': Family of victim in 1975 cold case speaks out after suspects appear in court

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBION, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the two men charged in a cold case for the murder of a North Webster teenager 48 years ago appeared in court for the first time since their arrests.

Police arrested two 67-year-olds, Fred Bandy Jr., of Goshen, and John Lehman of Auburn, for the murder of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell in 1975.

The two had separate hearings, where a judge said they’ll remain without bond and receive representation by public defenders.

Mitchell’s sister reacted to the arrests, another step closer to justice.

“I want to know why you killed her,” Sarah Knisley said. “Because other people, the one man assaulted, nobody else died. Why did you kill her? And that’s what I’ve always wanted to know is why.”

Mitchell’s body was found in the Elkhart river in August 1975 after she didn’t come home after her job at a church camp in North Webster.

