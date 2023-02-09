Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.

The crash happened at Pike Street and Third Street back on June 10, 2022. Leslie Coffman, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, Craig Coffman, 48, later died from his injuries.

Martinez admitted in court that he had four 12-ounce beers prior to getting in his vehicle that day. The probable cause affidavit shows his BAC was .177.

Martinez entered a guilty plea to two Level 4 felony counts of operating a vehicle causing death while having a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or greater. Under the agreement, if accepted by the judge, he would be sentenced to 18 years at the Indiana Department of Correction. Six years would be served at IDOC, followed by six years on home detention and six years on reporting probation.

His sentencing has been set for March 30.

