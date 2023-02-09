GCS seeks to approve new math curriculum for elementary students

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Community Schools is hoping to implement a new math curriculum for students next school year.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the school has been using i-Ready math for years but is looking to switch to Eureka math for kindergarten through 6th-grade students.

The executive director of curriculum said the new program does “a great job at using mathematics as a story” and “it brings the students into math and mathematical thinking.”

The new curriculum will return to the Goshen Community School Board for approval in march.

