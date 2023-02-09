Family, friends of teen murdered nearly 50 years-ago are finding closure with arrests made

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - After arrests were made in connection to the 1975 murder of the then, 17-year-old Laurel Jean Mitchell, family and friends have gotten some closure.

“I’m sure all the wounds will never be healed, particularly for the family,” said Michael Harris, a friend of Mitchells.

On August 7th, 1975, Laurel Jean Mitchell’s body was found drowned in a river near her home, with her pants unzipped and being worn inside out.

“What I’ve always wanted to know is, why?,” said Sarah Knisely, Mitchell’s sister.

On Tuesday, police announced that 67-year-old Fred Bandy Jr., of Goshen, and 67 -year-old John Wayne Lehman, of Auburn, were arrested in connection to Laurel Jean Mitchell’s death.

Friends and family have shared that they’re relieved to finally know who was allegedly responsible.

“Life is uncertain but at least if you have some sort of closure and you know that you know what happened or know more about what happened, I think that just gives you a way to kind of move forward,” Harris said.

Michael Harris was a friend of Mitchell’s and recalled memories of them being together in their church choir, and said that even 50-years later, those memories have remained.

“Yeah she was everybody’s friend,” Knisely said.

Knisely was in court on Wednesday when she spoke to reporters, also recalling memories, having wondered what her sister’s life could have been, had it not been cut short.

“I just always wonder you know, like, how she would’ve turned out. She missed prom, she missed graduation. She missed getting married and having kids...And I didn’t have anybody to share all that with, to help me grow up,” Knisely said.

Both Fred Bandy Jr., and John Wayne Lehman, pled not guilty to the murder charges on Wednesday.

