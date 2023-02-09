Ethnic Festival to return to South Bend

By Mark Peterson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s last Ethnic Festival was held about 20 years ago, but its next Ethnic Festival is just 212 days away.

The 2023 version of the Ethnic Festival has been scheduled for Sept. 9. That’s the Saturday after Labor Day weekend. The new Ethnic Festival will be held in and around Howard Park. Details will be released at a later date.

“Again, it’s good news. It’s been a 20-year hiatus,” said South Bend Venues Parks & Arts Director Aaron Perri. “The mayor’s office, the city council and a very vocal group of the community has said, ‘what about it?’ We hear about it all the time. Have you ever thought about bringing it back? This is the year to give it a whirl so. We’re so excited to offer that back to the community.”

The Ethnic Festival itself dates back to 1974. Toward the end of its run, the name was switched to Summer in the City.

The city’s last summer festival was held around 2004.

