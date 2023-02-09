Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect, vehicle in theft investigation

(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person and/or vehicle that is connected to a theft investigation from last month.

Police say it happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of S. Main Street just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.

If you can identify this person or vehicle, you’re asked to reach out to Patrolman Jared Habermehl at 574-295-7070 or email jared.habermehl@elkhartpolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.(Elkhart Police Department)

