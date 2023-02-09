Elkhart man sentenced to 10 years for being felon in possession of gun

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun.

Toby Ray Taylor, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, Taylor had an outstanding parole warrant. When he was identified, police attempted to pull over his car. Officials say he tried to flee, but was eventually caught.

Police recovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and obliterated serial number under the driver’s seat. Methamphetamine and marijuana was also found in the car.

Officials say Taylor has a prior felony conviction and is prohibited from possessing the gun.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the St. Joseph County Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Luke N. Reilander and former Assistant United States Attorney Frank E. Schaffer.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.