Elkhart man found guilty of 2021 murder

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury on Wednesday found an Elkhart man guilty of killing another man at a mobile home park in back in November 2021.

Jake Brunette, 26, is accused of stabbing Andrew Conley, 23, to death at the Monarch Mobile Home Park. Elkhart Police responded to the scene to find the Conley unconscious with numerous stab wounds. He later died on his way to the hospital.

Brunette told officers during the investigation that he’d awoken from a dream that he had stabbed and killed Conley and thought to himself that he needed to actually do it.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, when Brunette was asked by his defense attorney what happened, he said “The day of the incident, I was jolted out of my sleep. When I woke up, this occurred.”

Brunette didn’t offer any clarification as to if the prosecution’s understanding of events matched his own, and the defense rested after the question, having no further witnesses, and leaving closing arguments to begin not long after court resumed Wednesday morning.

Brunette’s sentencing is scheduled for March 9.

