City leaders hosting workshops to discuss South Bend’s 2045 plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Things are looking up in South Bend!

People gathered at the Near Northwest Neighborhood Association Wednesday night to discuss the city’s 2045 plan.

The event was hosted by Common Council Member Canneth Lee.

The City of South Bend has held dozens of meetings and workshops to talk about its comprehensive planning process, which will set the vision for the next 20 years.

During the workshop they asked for residents’ input on what they think the city should look like.

“We were charged by the city to get out into our communities and to engage our communities...Find out what they would like to see 20 years from now...As I said earlier tonight, the first district is evolving and developing rapidly. I’m excited about what it’s going to be 20 years from now,” said Lee.

People talked about affordable housing, economic development and environmental issues.

“Common themes that have come up over and over again is sort of to tighten the connections and bonds between various parts of the community,” said Lawrence Greenspun with Funkhouser & Associates.

“Getting that kind of feedback from our everyday people is so important,” said Lee.

The city hired Funkhouser & Associates to help with the process.

“We phrase things as what opportunities do you see for this city. People can look at opportunities as what don’t we have now or they can look at opportunities as what do we want in the future,” said Greenspun.

The city is hosting more community meetings.

You can find more information on the city’s website.

