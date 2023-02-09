Bare Hands Brewery still moving forward with South Bend expansion despite delays

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There have been a lot of delays over the last six years in efforts to locate a Bare Hands Brewery in South Bend, although Thursday’s hiccup seems to be among the more manageable.

An inspection date set for Feb. 1 has been pushed back to March 1 due to what was described as a supply chain problem.

But Bare Hands had the needed construction permits in hand, and there are signs that progress is being made.

“Ready to put up the walls and everything,” said Joseph Molnar, property development manager for the City of South Bend. “This was a slight extension today. The opening deadline did not change, that’s Sept. 1. The developer and the city is hoping to open before then.”

The Bare Hands South Bend site lies to the north of Four Winds Field at the old Gates Automotive Service building off W. Wayne Street.

Bare Hands will have a full-service restaurant and a pilot brewery on the grounds.

