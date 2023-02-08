Yakym shares thoughts on President Biden’s State of the Union address

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WNDU) - Rep. Rudy Yakym of Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District is sharing his thoughts on President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Yakym says he wanted to hear more from Biden on a few key items.

“Unfortunately, we were hoping to hear more from the president in terms of a plan to get inflation under control,” Yakym said. “How we bring American energy independence about it as opposed to an attack on American energy, as well as border security and security overall.”

Yakym adds that he wants Republicans and Democrats to reach a deal on the debt ceiling, saying it’s time to negotiate. This was Yakym’s first State of the Union address as a representative.

In his address, Biden called on Congress to finish the job on issues like police reform. He also spoke about U.S. job growth, the war in Ukraine, and competition with China.

Biden also accused the Republican Party of wanting to cut social security and Medicare as part of debt ceiling negotiations.

With Republicans now in control of the house, Biden has little hope of advancing any major legislation. Still, Biden said the two parties can still find places to work together to get things done in the name of bipartisanship.

