Wednesday’s Child: Abram the Artist

(WNDU) - There are some very creative kids out there who just need a little help reaching their full potential.

Abram is a 15-year-old foster youth with a tough decision to make. Should he become a video gamer or a video game designer? Why not both?

Abram is a talented artist. A sketch pad was given to him at Christmas.

“It is my most favorite gift that I got,” said Abram.

And it’s easy to see why.

“I’ve drawn some creatures from Subnautica,” said Abram. “This one is the arctic reaper.”

Subnautica is a popular video game. As he flipped through the pages of his sketches, the characters came to life.

Abram’s attention to detail is incredible.

“On the next page is the character from the Shadow Hunter series,” said Abram as he described his drawing. “I haven’t drawn the angel wings. I’ve only drawn the head.”

Abram discovered his love for art when he was 13. When Abram was much younger, he was placed in foster care.

“I think since I was 6,” said Abram.

He’s really hoping to settle down with a permanent family.

“I want to find a new family because I want to get out of my placement that I’m currently in. Because it’s kinda crazy there,” said Abram. “The perfect family for me would be someone that respects my items, and I respect theirs. That respects me.”

It would help if his new parents could have some extra paper lying around.

“I’ve always been interested in drawing books, and origami books. I can make origami Star Wars characters,” said Abram.

And boxes too. Abram demonstrated how to make a box out of paper, step by step. It was exciting to see the box take shape, hopefully, just like Abram’s future.

Abram is a huge fan of noodles. Spaghetti is his favorite, followed by ramen, and chow mein. If you would like to learn more about Abram, click here.

