Two road projects underway in Berrien County

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - There are two traffic alerts to keep on your radar if you’re driving through Berrien County!

The first is in Pipestone Township! E. Eureka Road, between Brush Lake Road and M-140, will be closed to prepare for resurfacing and tree-related work. Traffic will be blocked in both directions between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The road will fully re-open overnight and on the weekends.

The second is in New Buffalo! Shedd Road, between Wilson and the State Line, is now closed to traffic for tree-related work. It has similar operating times as the Eureka Road closure.

Road work is expected to end by March 7 for both projects.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a car crash on Monday, Feb. 6,...
Elkhart woman dead after car crash at intersection of CR 20, 35
Caught on a Ring doorbell camera, the white wrapping of a Jimmy John's sandwich can be seen...
When sandwiches fly; Jimmy John’s delivery driver tosses sandwich at customer’s house
Elkhart Mayor's brother, Garvin Roberson, missing
Autopsy reveals new details about Garvin Roberson’s death
2 arrested in 1975 cold case death investigation of North Webster teen
Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Bradley Hodges

Latest News

County Travel Status for 01/26/2023 14:00 EST
Michiana counties under travel advisories due to winter weather
A lot of time has been spent trying to clear snow off the roads of St. Joseph County. 625...
Crews still clearing off roads in St. Joseph County after winter storm
Crews continued to haul stranded vehicles off I-80 after a heavy winter storm on Christmas...
Crews continue to haul stranded vehicles off I-80 after heavy winter storm
Several roads in St. Joseph County closed Friday night due to high winds, severe drifting