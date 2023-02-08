South Bend apartment complex fire in early morning

Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department reported to an apartment fire on Generations Drive around 5:20a.m., according to dispatch.

Crews were estimated to be on-scene for around one hour.

It is not known at this time if there are any injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is learned.

