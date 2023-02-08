Sleepless in Michiana: How to relax your body and mind

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Falling asleep can be a nightly struggle for many people.

Maybe it’s a racing mind, stress from the day or anxiety about the next day.

No matter what may be keeping your mind up at night, there are simple things you can do to try and turn the thoughts off.

Dr. Erin Leonard, a psychotherapist and author for Psychology Today, said it starts with relaxing your body and your mind.

Starting with the body, having a relaxing and consistent bedtime routine is key.

That starts with putting the technology down, and then beginning a relaxing routine like a hot bath or a skincare regimen. Stretches, deep breathing or relaxation exercises can help too.

“Having that nice bedtime routine kind of programs your body and gets it ready sort of psychologically and emotionally ready to fall asleep,” Dr. Leonard said.

Once the body is relaxed, it’s time to work on the mind.

Putting on a fan or sound machine with white noise can help. There are also sleep apps that can help with relaxation.

Some people use guided imagery, like imaging you’re on a beach and picturing how the sand feels between your toes.

“But often, that doesn’t capture or sustain someone’s attention and so the brain automatically goes back to the worries,” said Dr. Leonard. “So, what I try coaching people on is creating a narrative. So maybe it is walking on a beach, but creating a narrative and a story line keeps a person’s attention.”

