Salvation Army collecting money to help those affected by earthquake in Middle East

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(WNDU) - The death toll from the world’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade in Turkey and Syria is approaching 12,000.

Rescue teams continue digging through the rubble and say they’ve pulled over 8,000 people out. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a three-month State of Emergency.

And if you want to help those affected by the earthquake, the Salvation Army is collecting money through its world service headquarters in London that works with aid partners to help the people in Turkey.

To donate, click here.

