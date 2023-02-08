Riley alums react to proposal that could drop 2 SBCSC high schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Folks are learning more about what the future of South Bend Community Schools could look like, which could mean saying goodbye to Clay or Riley High School.

16 News Now spoke with several people who graduated from Riley High School, which would downsize to a middle school if the school corp goes with option three.

They all said losing RHS would be like losing a part of this city, but some of them also understand why that option is on the table.

Nancy Scales grew up a Riley Wildcat. It’s where she was taught to run track at just five years old, only to return the favor in 1974 as the first woman from this area to hurdle her way to a state championship.

She says Riley High School is something South Bend can’t afford to lose.

“It breaks my heart because Riley is the backbone of the southeast side. That school has been here forever even when it was a middle school and then became a high school,” said former RHS student and track coach Nancy Scales (Simons).

SBCSC shared three ways to move forward with their facility master plan, the first of which would keep all four high schools operating as they are, it would create a clear feeder pattern from one school to the next, but it’s also the least efficient use of space and saves the least amount of money.

Option B would mean the district drops down to three high schools. It would be a more efficient use of space and save the district more money than option A, but it would also mean the end of Clay High School.

Option C would take us down to two high schools by not only vacating Clay but by also turning Riley into a middle school. This would maximize the district’s savings and use of their spaces while also creating two fully enrolled high school environments, but it comes with an emotional cost.

We spoke with a Riley grad who now works at a school district elsewhere. She says she understands where the school corp is coming from but thinks they could stop short of closing down two high schools.

“I do think that’s something that merits attention. It saves money, it saves energy, it reduces carbon footprint and all of those benefits. But when we look at the actual breakdown, I don’t know if it makes sense to close two because I do think there’s value in maintaining those midsize school communities,” said Riley class of ‘08 graduate Christina Vedrine.

While Wednesday wraps up the last in-person meetings on the facility master plan, there will be virtual community meetings on the topic from Feb. 13th-17th.

Another reason why using your voice in these talks is important is because we’re not just voting for A, B, or C. All of these options will likely change a little bit based on feedback from the community before any final selection is made.

You can find the survey, which contains sign up information for the virtual meetings, by following this link.

