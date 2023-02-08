POLICE: Fort Wayne woman missing since start of the year found dead in Bluffton

Officers say foul play is not suspected in her death
48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert
48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert(Bluffton PD)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A 48-year-old woman who was last seen in Bluffton at the start of the year has been found dead, Bluffton police say.

BACKGROUND: Bluffton Police pleading for tips to find woman missing since beginning of 2023

Celeste Cuthbert was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 1, in the area of West Lancaster Street. Indiana State Police then issued a Silver Alert for Cuthbert on Jan. 4, saying she is believed to be in danger and may need medical attention.

Then on Feb. 8, the Bluffton Police Department says they found Cuthbert’s body on Feb. 7 in the yard of a vacant home on Bluffton’s west end. They say her body was hidden between a shed and a children’s wooden playhouse in a yard surrounded by a privacy fence.

Following a search in several areas in Bluffton, police say personnel with a property management service for bank-owned properties told officers that there was a body found at a home in the 400 block of Meadow Lane. They say the Wells County Coroner and Crime Scene Investigators from the Indiana State Police were called to the scene.

They say nothing at the scene indicated foul play in her death. At this time, results from her autopsy are pending.

“The Bluffton Police Department extends our condolences to the family and friends of Celeste Cuthbert. We appreciate all the help and support the community provided us during this investigation,” the department says.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage Manor to close
2 arrested in 1975 cold case death investigation of North Webster teen
Torn-down rail equipment lies next to the vehicles of investigators.
Driver suffers minor injuries in car-train crash in Osceola
A crash investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a car crash on Monday, Feb. 6,...
Elkhart woman dead after car crash at intersection of CR 20, 35
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Howard Park to host ‘Low Sensory Night’
The 14th annual Frosty 5K/5M will take place in Elkhart on Saturday, February 11.
Frosty 5K returns to Elkhart this weekend
Jamison Czarnecki, the superintendent of Elkhart Parks & Recreation, joined us on 16 News Now...
Frosty 5K returns to Elkhart this weekend
Officials say a vehicle became stuck on the tracks due to a traffic backup on Lincoln Way East...
Driver suffers minor injuries in car-train crash in Osceola