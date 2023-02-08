Notre Dame launches robot food delivery service

Food delivery robots; photo by Matt Cashore
Food delivery robots; photo by Matt Cashore(Matt Cashore)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame launched a robot delivery service on its campus on Wednesday.

According to a press release sent out by Notre Dame News on Wednesday morning, the university has partnered with Grubhub and Starship Technologies to launch the service.

Starship’s fleet of up to 30 on-demand robots will deliver from six campus eateries: Au Bon Pain, Garbanzo, The Gilded Bean, Hagerty Family Cafe, Modern Market and Taco Bell.

Students, faculty, and staff can now use the Grubhub app (iOS and Android) to order food and drinks from the previously mentioned on-campus retailers to be delivered nearly anywhere on campus within minutes.

“We are thrilled to partner with Grubhub and Starship Technologies to bring robot delivery to our students, faculty and staff on campus,” said Luigi Alberganti, executive director of campus dining. “The robots will provide increased accessibility to our campus units by conveniently bringing the food to our customers, filling a void in the service that we currently have.”

By Spring, the robot fleet will expand to 50 and will service more campus dining eateries.

