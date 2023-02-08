The next steps for the future of Portage Manor

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday’s announced closing of Portage Manor has been called a “complete meltdown of transparency, due process, and misrepresentation.”

But does that make it untrue?

The joint announcement came from the presidents of the St. Joseph County council and the board of county commissioners.

It was worded in a way that made the closing sound like a done deal. “The council has come to the very difficult decision that Portage Manor will have to close and residents will be rehoused.”

Truth is, a decision to close Portage Manor would have to come after public hearings and majority votes by both the council and the board of commissioners.

As for the pre-mature closing announcement—that apparently came after a Facebook post made public a request for $3 million to fund a Portage Manor “Facility Transition.”

“That, right away, caused numerous calls and inquiries to Portage Manor. ‘Do we have a job, where is my loved one going?’ So, we felt that we had to address that. It’s not, yes. In all likelihood, a final vote has not been taken, but in all likelihood, it will be closing,” Commissioner Carl Baxmeyer told 16 News Now.

Closing Portage Manor would require slowly relocating about 100 mentally and physically disabled residents and retaining enough of the 50 or so staff members to keep the place running during the lengthy relocation process: hence the $3 million funding request.

Much of the $3 million funding request. “We’re talking about retention bonuses for employees who remain with us through the period. They would receive a bonus as an incentive to stick with us and hopefully we would also ask the council to extend COBRA benefits, through COBRA, to extend health care benefits for three additional months so that they have time to find alternative employment,” Baxmeyer explained.

While Portage Manor has served the community for more than 100 years, the presumed closing was said to be a sign of the times.

In 2016, Indiana Landmarks put the total number of remaining county homes at about a dozen.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.