Meijer hiring for new supercenter in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a new job?

Meijer is hiring for its new supercenter in Elkhart! The retailer is currently building a new 159,000 sq. ft. location at 2500 Cassopolis Street. It’s seeking candidates to fill over 350 part and full-time positions. Meijer is offering weekly pay, flexible scheduling, free education, team member discounts, paid parental leave, 401K retirement planning, and health insurance.

Those interested in working with Meijer should apply online here. The retailer will screen applicants within the next few weeks, with interviews starting at the end of February.

They are hiring for:

  • Clerks
  • Cake decorators
  • Customer service
  • Cashiers
  • Receiving
  • Meat cutters

The new location is expected to open later this year.

