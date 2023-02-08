Indiana bill would open the door for partisanship in school board elections

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - School board candidates in Indiana could be required to declare a political party affiliation in the future.

However, House bill 1428 would not mandate that. The bill just sets up a process for local communities to decide by referendum whether their school board elections should be partisan or non-partisan.

The bill passed out of a House committee on Tuesday in a 6-4 vote after more than 30 people testified.

The bill now moves to the full House floor.

