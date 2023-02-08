Howard Park to host ‘Low Sensory Night’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts are hosting their first-ever “Low Sensory Night” on Wednesday.

It takes place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Howard Park.

There will be a variety of activities for sensory seekers, an ice-skating session with lower attendance and lower sensory inputs, and a low sensory room for anyone who could benefit from some time away from the event.

This event requires registration but will be free to attend, thanks to the community support of Skate it Forward. To register, click here.

Howard Park is an ADA-accessible park. During the winter months, the ice-skating trail offers a skate assist for skaters with physical disabilities and their companion skater. It allows both strollers and wheelchairs as well.

“We are committed to making the experience at the park an inclusive and enjoyable one for everyone in our community and look forward to continuing that effort with this special event” says Director of Recreational Experiences Macey Hanna.

For more information on the event, click here.

