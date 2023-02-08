Frosty 5K returns to Elkhart this weekend
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The 14th annual Frosty 5K/5M will take place in Elkhart on Saturday, February 11.
Jamison Czarnecki, Elkhart Parks & Recreation Superintendent, joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details.
The race begins at Studebaker Park and follows the River Greenway Trail along the Elkhart River.
Registration is $25 and the race starts at 10 a.m.
For more information or to register, click here.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.