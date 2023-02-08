Indiana extra emergency SNAP benefits end; food banks trying to manage growing demand

INDIANA (WNDU) - Representatives of Indiana’s branch of “Feeding America,” met with lawmakers at the State House and discussed several changes in legislation to benefit Food Banks, and those that have depended on them.

This came after a huge increase in need due to the fact that SNAP Emergency Allotments ended in May.

“I’m sure that everybody knew it was temporary, but you get accustomed to what you were receiving,” said Brandy Love, the Agency Relations Director for the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

Generally SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, has a minimum benefit allotment based on your household income, age, and number of people living with you.

However, for the last three years or so, that was not the case.

“During the course of the Pandemic, the federal government through congress, approved what they called snap emergency allotments which bumped up all the households to the maximum benefit level,” explained Emily Weikert Bryant, the Executive Director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, the Indiana branch of Feeding America.

But in Indiana, that has ended.

“Nationwide it’s ending at the end of February, where it’s going back to the original SNAP benefits. They’re not losing SNAP benefits but they’re not getting that extra boost that Covid gave them. Indiana actually ended in May,” Love said.

That, as well as prices with inflation, have caused Feeding Indiana’s Hungry and State leaders to try and figure out a way to deal with the growing need.

“All of our food banks and the 14 hundred agencies that they work with across the state, all of them are experiencing high levels of need,” said Weikert Bryant.

Currently Feeding Indiana’s Hungry receives 1 million dollars each year from the state, to be divided among the network’s 11 food banks in Indiana, but they say, now, it won’t be enough.

“That 1 million dollars accounted for about 6% of our food purchase budget of the 15 million that were spent statewide, to increase the amount of food that we’re providing... and so what we’re asking for is for them to support what the governor and lt governor have proposed in their budget that they introduced a few weeks ago in doubling that to 2 million dollars a year.”

House Bill 1001 was also discussed today.

To learn more about SNAP benefits and the changes that were made, click here.

To learn more about ‘Feeding America’s Hungry,’ and how you can help, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.