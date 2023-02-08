Civil rights activists, family support arrested man at ‘Meet the Mayor’ event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, South Bend Mayor James Mueller met with community members at a “Meet the Mayor” event at Riley High School.

In attendance, family members and civil rights activists of Marciio ‘Donte’ Perry say he was wrongfully arrested last November and was a victim of what they call police brutality. Family and activists used the event to try and get some answers and accountability from Mayor Mueller and the department.

“Of course every use of force we take seriously,” Mueller said. “Fortunately there aren’t a lot of uses of force from our police department. We keep those stats online. And we’re committed to transparency. And we will release everything we can.”

Body cam footage was released from the incident, and the investigation was deemed closed, but the family is still searching for accountability.

“I came out here because I wanted to talk to the mayor, because I feel like it’s been too quiet,” explained Shardae Word, Donte’s sister. “It’s like everyone locally is all on the bandwagon when it happens somewhere else. But when it happens close to home no one wants to say anything.”

City residents had the chance to meet with Mayor Mueller for a one-on-one, five-minute meeting session.

