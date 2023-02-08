Benton Harbor man pleads guilty in St. Joseph shooting

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man charged with firing several shots into a house in St. Joseph last month has taken a plea deal.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Carlton Antoni Kelly Jr., 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, discharging a firearm in or at a building, and weapons felony firearms.

His plea came just before a preliminary hearing was set to begin in Berrien County Trial Court.

In exchange for his plea, officials agreed to dismiss several other charges, including two counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, and four counts of weapons felony firearms.

Meanwhile, the passenger in the get-away car, Chantal Baker, 31, waived her preliminary hearing. Her trial is set for June 5.

She faces two counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, discharging a firearm into or at a building, and four counts of felony firearms.

The shooting happened on Jan. 21 in the 1000 block of Church Street. Police say Kelly was in a child custody case with a woman who lives at the house. The child was not inside the house at the time of the shooting.

Kelly and Baker remain in jail, with bond set at $250,000 cash or surety for Baker and $500,000 cash for Kelly. If released from jail, they are to wear GPS tether.

Carlton Antoni Kelly and Chantal Baker (The Herald-Palladium)

