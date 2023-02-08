Benton Harbor man pleads guilty in St. Joseph shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man charged with firing several shots into a house in St. Joseph last month has taken a plea deal.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Carlton Antoni Kelly Jr., 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, discharging a firearm in or at a building, and weapons felony firearms.

His plea came just before a preliminary hearing was set to begin in Berrien County Trial Court.

In exchange for his plea, officials agreed to dismiss several other charges, including two counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, and four counts of weapons felony firearms.

Meanwhile, the passenger in the get-away car, Chantal Baker, 31, waived her preliminary hearing. Her trial is set for June 5.

She faces two counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, discharging a firearm into or at a building, and four counts of felony firearms.

The shooting happened on Jan. 21 in the 1000 block of Church Street. Police say Kelly was in a child custody case with a woman who lives at the house. The child was not inside the house at the time of the shooting.

Kelly and Baker remain in jail, with bond set at $250,000 cash or surety for Baker and $500,000 cash for Kelly. If released from jail, they are to wear GPS tether.

Carlton Antoni Kelly and Chantal Baker
Carlton Antoni Kelly and Chantal Baker(The Herald-Palladium)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The next steps for the future of Portage Manor

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The decision to close Portage Manor would have to come after public hearings and majority votes by both the council and the board of commissioners.

News

Indiana bill would open the door for partisanship in school board elections

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
School board candidates in Indiana could be required to declare a political party affiliation in the future.

News

Notre Dame unveils new food delivery robots

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Indiana House bill would open the door for partisanship in school board elections

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Latest News

News

The next steps for the future of Portage Manor

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Politics

Yakym shares thoughts on President Biden’s State of the Union address

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Yakym says he wanted to hear more from Biden on a few key items.

News

Wednesday's Child: Abram

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Crime

Men charged in 1975 murder of North Webster teen appear in court

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press and 16 News Now
Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn were arrested Monday on one count each of murder in Laurel Jean Mitchell’s August 1975 death.

News

Riley alums react to proposal that could drop 2 SBCSC high schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Nancy Scales grew up a Riley Wildcat. It’s where she was taught to run track at just five years old, only to return the favor in 1974 as the first woman from this area to hurdle her way to a state championship. She says Riley High School is something South Bend can’t afford to lose.