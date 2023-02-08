4 cars involved in crash on State Road 933

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving four cars on State Road 933 in South Bend.

It happened around 2 p.m. on State Road 933 just south of Dorr Road and outside of the entrance to Holy Cross College.

Two people were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The St. Joseph County Police Department, the Notre Dame Police Department, the Notre Dame Fire Department, and the South Bend Fire Department all responded.

The northbound lanes of 933 were closed from Angela Boulevard while crews worked to clear the scene. Traffic in the northbound lanes has since reopened.

