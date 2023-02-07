Sturgis man arrested after guns, meth found at home

(Photo from left to right: Reserve Deputy West, Reserve Deputy Woodman, Deputy Peters, Deputy...
(Photo from left to right: Reserve Deputy West, Reserve Deputy Woodman, Deputy Peters, Deputy Jennings, Sgt. Hernandez and Trooper J. Bowers)(St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Sturgis man was arrested last month after deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office conducted a felony warrant arrest involving guns.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for a home in the 71000 block of Balk Road in Sherman Township on Jan. 14. They say they found a significant amount of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, along with over 20 guns.

A 45-year-old Sturgis man was arrested. His identity is not known at this time. The Sheriff’s Office says it will be seeking several felony charges against the occupants of the home.

Deputies were assisted with the investigation by troopers with the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.

