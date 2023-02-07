South Bend Common Council tables reparations resolution indefinitely

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council isn’t quite ready to dive into reparatory justice.

Some last-minute maneuvering at the committee level Monday should allow members to wade in, instead.

By a four-to-one margin, committee members indefinitely tabled a reparations resolution that was otherwise on course to go before the full common council for a vote at tonight’s meeting.

Plan B calls for the president of the council to instead appoint a citizen-led committee to further study issues related to reparations.

“We can’t have one side of the city living without and one side of the city living with,” said the author of the resolution, Councilman Henry Davis, Jr.

“if there was a desire and a willingness by council members to meet with councilman Davis to make adjustments to things that needed to be changed that could have been done long before today. If there are things that you think should be removed from this resolution we can make amendments on the floor. This does not have to stay as it is. It is perfectly in our purview to make adjustments and amendments on the floor. To simply say that this cannot move forward, because you chose to do nothing over the last month, I think is wholly unacceptable,” added Council Person Lori Hamann.

The tabled resolution would have had the council issue a formal apology to the LaSalle Park Neighborhood for allowing hazardous waste to be dumped there over the years.

It would also have established a truth and reconciliation commission to advise the city on how to make financial reparations to impacted communities.

