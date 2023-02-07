Sleepless in Michiana: Life changing treatment

Sleepless in Michiana: Life Changing Treatment
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - How we sleep at night can set the tone for the rest of our day, which is why sleeping poorly can have such a negative impact on our lives.

David Schlundt didn’t think there was a big problem with his sleep.

His wife said he didn’t snore much. And while he was up frequently throughout the night, he didn’t really think much of it.

That is, until his cardiologist and his nurse both urged him to see a sleep doctor.

So, after putting it off for a while, he finally met with Dr. Rashwan at the South Bend Clinic Comprehensive Sleep Center.

Schlundt stayed the night and had the sleep test done. He was shocked by his results.

“I don’t’ remember the numbers, but my breathing was stopping a lot,” Schlundt said. “I mean, it was in the numbers about 50, 60 events. And I go, really? You don’t realize that this is happening to you. Because at nighttime, you’re just not conscious of your breathing.”

Schlundt now uses a CPAP mask.

Before treatment, he said he would get up six to seven times a night.

Now, he only gets up once or twice.

But it goes beyond that. He said simple things like walking up a flight of stairs would exhaust him.

But now, he has way more energy, feels well-rested and feels like a new man.

He encouraged everyone who may have symptoms of a sleep disorder to see a doctor.

“You might think to yourself ‘I’m fine,’ but you don’t know until you actually come here and actually take the sleep study,” said Schlundt.

Sleepless in Michiana: Life Changing Treatment pt. 2

