SBPD: No violations found during internal investigation in the arrest of South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An internal investigation conducted by the South Bend Police Department has concluded that there were no violations by responding officers during the arrest of Marciio Perry.

The investigation was prompted after Perry filed a complaint in regard to the physical detainment of his arrest on Nov. 7, 2022.

According to the South Bend Police Department, Perry, 34, was arrested on Nov. 5 in the 500 block of N. Johnson Street after authorities responded to multiple shots-fired calls. After arriving on scene, police noticed Perry exiting the residence, which coincided with those shots-fired calls. Officers Spadafora and Thom then approached Perry as he was entering a parked car.

At the time, responding Officer Spadafora said he observed what appeared to be the imprint of a handgun in Perry’s sweatshirt pocket. Officer Spadafora asked Perry if he had any weapons in his possession, and Perry openly stated that he had a handgun on him. As part of the continued investigation, Spadafora began to pat down Perry and placed his hands behind his head. The officer then claims Perry tensed up and began to pull his hands down, and as a result, officers braced Perry against the car.

With a total of four officers on the scene, a physical struggle ensued, and Perry was eventually taken into custody. Officers recovered a loaded handgun and suspected narcotics from Perry.

One officer suffered an abrasion to his arm but did not require further medical treatment. Perry was taken to Memorial Hospital for any possible injuries from the struggle.

Perry has been charged with felony resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

The South Bend Police Department reviewed the case with supervisors, the use of force committee, its training division, internal affairs, and command staff. The groups are continuing to examine this case to ensure the incident was handled “in accordance with other department policies and training.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.