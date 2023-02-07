Portage Manor to close

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Portage Manor, a facility that provides housing for those dealing with mental and physical challenges, has announced that it will be closing after over 100 years of service.

The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners and the County Council came to the conclusion to close Portage Manor on Tuesday. The council said it reached the conclusion after a three-year-long investigation and “hundreds of thousands of dollars researching various funding mechanisms to continue operations.”

The residents will be rehoused in sustainable housing, but the council cautioned that it would not be a quick process.

The County did not specify a closure date at this time.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.