NIC girls basketball honors

MVP: Nevaeh Foster, Marian

Coach of the Year: Will Coatie, Elkhart

All-Conference 1st Team:

Nevaeh Foster, Marian

Rashunda Jones, SB Washington

Amiyah Reynolds, SB Washington

Kira Reynolds, SB Washington

Jessa Troy, Penn

Julia Economou, Penn

Samiyah Stout, Elkhart

2nd team:

Shayla Alexander, Marian

Justyce Williams, Jimtown

Riyah Wilson, SB Washington

Monique Mitchell, SB Washington

Kennedy Hayden, John Glenn

Jayden Flagg, New Prairie

Kila Foster, Bremen

Honorable Mention:

Lois Carr, SB Adams

Delilah Castaneda, SB Clay

Lauren Harrington, St. Joseph

Kaitlyn Smith, SB Riley

Shaniyah Stout, Elkhart

Aaliyah Hershberger, Marian

Lauren Walsh, Penn

Morgan White, New Prairie

