NIC girls basketball honors

Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MVP: Nevaeh Foster, Marian
Coach of the Year: Will Coatie, Elkhart
All-Conference 1st Team:
Nevaeh Foster, Marian
Rashunda Jones, SB Washington
Amiyah Reynolds, SB Washington
Kira Reynolds, SB Washington
Jessa Troy, Penn
Julia Economou, Penn
Samiyah Stout, Elkhart
2nd team:
Shayla Alexander, Marian
Justyce Williams, Jimtown
Riyah Wilson, SB Washington
Monique Mitchell, SB Washington
Kennedy Hayden, John Glenn
Jayden Flagg, New Prairie
Kila Foster, Bremen
Honorable Mention:
Lois Carr, SB Adams
Delilah Castaneda, SB Clay
Lauren Harrington, St. Joseph
Kaitlyn Smith, SB Riley
Shaniyah Stout, Elkhart
Aaliyah Hershberger, Marian
Lauren Walsh, Penn
Morgan White, New Prairie
