NIC girls basketball honors

Girls basketball awards in the Northern Indiana Conference
By Matt Loch
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MVP: Nevaeh Foster, Marian

Coach of the Year: Will Coatie, Elkhart

All-Conference 1st Team:

Nevaeh Foster, Marian

Rashunda Jones, SB Washington

Amiyah Reynolds, SB Washington

Kira Reynolds, SB Washington

Jessa Troy, Penn

Julia Economou, Penn

Samiyah Stout, Elkhart

2nd team:

Shayla Alexander, Marian

Justyce Williams, Jimtown

Riyah Wilson, SB Washington

Monique Mitchell, SB Washington

Kennedy Hayden, John Glenn

Jayden Flagg, New Prairie

Kila Foster, Bremen

Honorable Mention:

Lois Carr, SB Adams

Delilah Castaneda, SB Clay

Lauren Harrington, St. Joseph

Kaitlyn Smith, SB Riley

Shaniyah Stout, Elkhart

Aaliyah Hershberger, Marian

Lauren Walsh, Penn

Morgan White, New Prairie

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a car crash on Monday, Feb. 6,...
Elkhart woman dead after car crash at intersection of CR 20, 35
Elkhart Mayor's brother, Garvin Roberson, missing
Autopsy reveals new details about Garvin Roberson’s death
Caught on a Ring doorbell camera, the white wrapping of a Jimmy John's sandwich can be seen...
When sandwiches fly; Jimmy John’s delivery driver tosses sandwich at customer’s house
Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Bradley Hodges
Tiger at Washington Park Zoo euthanized after suffering from chronic kidney disease

Latest News

Sectional round wraps up for Indiana HS girls hoops
ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Feb. 3, 2023
Tommy Rees reportedly leaving Notre Dame for Alabama OC job
Miles, Citron lead No. 9 Irish past Boston College 72-59