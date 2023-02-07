New bill would expand child care accessibility for Hoosier parents

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Indiana lawmakers are working to give parents a helping hand.

A bill has been introduced that, if it passes, it could make early education a little more accessible for the youngest Hoosiers out there. The bill raises the income eligibility to 260% of the federal poverty level. In 2020, the Federal Poverty Level for a family of three was 21,720.

In other words, parents can make more and still qualify for some help from the state paying for pre-K programs for their kids.

Supporters say it would not only help more children have access to early education but help parents who want to be a part of the workforce. In his 2023 legislative priorities, Governor Eric Holcomb has called for expanding access to the state’s “On My Way” pre-K program. The governor’s proposed income requirements would expand pre-K access to about 5,000 more lower-income working families.

In 2021, close to 5,000 families got grants.

This is one of several bills this session that addresses pre-K access. The difference in many of them is the income eligibility requirement for parents. Senate Bill 375 passed out of committee. Before it can go to the full Senate, the Senate Appropriations Committee, the committee that controls the money, needs to look at lit.

