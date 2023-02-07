Hoax threats called in to multiple Michigan schools

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Police were called to multiple schools across the state of Michigan on Tuesday on reports that turned out to be fake.

Michigan State Police sent a release to schools explaining that the calls were “the actions of a coordinated campaign” targeting K-12 schools around the state.

MSP said several agencies reported the calls being similar, featuring a caller with a heavy accent who states a school’s name and address. The caller then says they are a teacher in the school and are reporting that a student has shot another student. The caller then gives a room number that is “found to not exist in the school.”

According to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, Portage Northern High School received some sort of “hoax” or “swatting” call. A message from the school to parents said it was the “victim of a prank.”

“Swatting” is when someone makes a fake 911 call to prompt an unnecessary response of a SWAT team.

Police in the Muskegon area confirmed another report came into Muskegon High School administrators. It also turned out to be “a complete hoax.” Muskegon Police Department Chief Tim Kozal told WOOD-TV that the call came from an untraceable number, likely a Google number of a 911-only phone.

There was also a heavy police presence at Okemos High School, which is located east of Lansing. Police said a call of an active shooter came in just after 9 a.m. They searched the building and soon learned there was no active threat and gave the all-clear. Okemos canceled classes for the day.

A similar call was also made to Jackson High School, with the district saying on social media that it got a hoax call from an “unknown Google number.” The school said it got an all clear from police.

Jackson Public Schools thanked police for their quick response, saying they were “on the scene within minutes of the phone call in full force with the utmost care and concern for the safety of our students and staff.”

According to our reporting partners WILX in Lansing, Waverly School District Superintendent Kelly Blake said “we are hearing reports of similar false 911 calls in other districts this morning as well. Out of an abundance of precaution, our schools will be on a “Shelter-In-Place” until further notice.” The shelter-in-place response at Waverly School District was lifted at approximately 11 a.m.

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries at any of the schools.

“Parents, this is a good time to remind the kids,” MSP tweeted. “Usually, after a large incident like this we get copycat calls for days following the incident. While some may consider it a joke, it is a good way to ruin your life if convicted of a false threat of terrorism.”

MSP also mentioned several Walmart stores were involved in false bomb threat reports in Coldwater and Oakland County on Monday.

