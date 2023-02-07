Gov. Whitmer introduces new break proposal to cut retirement tax

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state officials rolled out a tax plan to give Michiganders a break from high inflation.

The “Lowering MI Costs Plan” seeks to roll back the retirement tax, boost the Working Families Tax Credit, and deliver inflation relief checks to every taxpayer.

“The #1 concern for Michiganders right now is costs,” Gov. Whitmer said in a press release. “Our Lowering MI Costs plan puts money back in people’s pockets by rolling back the retirement tax, quintupling the Working Families Tax Credit, and delivering inflation relief checks to every taxpayer. Getting this done will help people pay the bills and put food on the table as inflation impacts their monthly budgets. I am proud that we are hustling to get this done and deliver real, immediate relief to Michiganders.”

Read the plan details below:

Retirement Tax

The plan phases out the retirement tax over four years and ultimately puts an average of $1,000 back in the pockets of 500,000 households. Lowering MI Costs will equalize the exemption on both public and private pensions.

Working Families Tax Credit

The plan quintuples the Michigan Working Families Tax Credit match of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) to 30%, up from 6%. It delivers an average combined tax refund of $3,150 to 700,000 families, directly impacting nearly one million kids—almost half the kids in Michigan. Lowering MI Costs makes this boost retroactive for tax year 2022, meaning families will get more money in their pockets this year.

Inflation Relief Checks

The plan will deliver $180 inflation relief checks to every Michigan tax filer, providing immediate relief by putting money back in pockets. Ensures everyone receives some relief and builds on relief for working families and seniors.

