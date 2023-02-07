Former Rep. Fred Upton’s documents meant for Michigan’s archives delivered to Ohio State

(WNDU) - Several boxes of former U.S. Rep. Fred Upton’s policy papers ended up in rival territory.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Upton donated material from his 18 terms in Congress to the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. But movers brought those boxes to the Ohio Public Policy Archives at Ohio State University in late January.

This was a surprise to Ohio State, as the university was expecting papers from former U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan.

Luckily, the materials later got to the right place, and Upton said in a text quote “all’s well that ends well.”

