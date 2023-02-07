First Alert Forecast: Rain & Gusts to 50 mph midweek

Above average temperatures will bring the chance of rain and strong winds this week. 50 degree temperatures are likely next week.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Off-and-on light showers in the morning will give way to decreasing clouds by late afternoon. Wind gusts to 30-40 mph in the morning will decrease throughout the afternoon. Morning high of 46F with temperatures falling through the afternoon hours. Low 28F. Winds WSW 15-30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with showers arriving by late day. Most of Michiana will have to wait until the evening for showers to move in. Periods of rain and even pockets of heavy rain Wednesday night. High 44F. Low 38F. Wind S at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A steady rain in the morning, with showers continuing in the afternoon. Thunder is possible in heavy pockets of rain. Total rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 1.00″ across Michiana. Morning high of 46F with temperatures falling throughout the day. Low 32F. Windy with gusts 30-45 mph.

FRIDAY: High temperatures cool down into the mid-30s. With the cooler air and a north wind, we will have to watch for flurries to snow showers to end the work and school week.

