Emergency crews respond to car-train crash in Osceola

Torn-down rail equipment lies next to the vehicles of investigators.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a car-train crash in Osceola on Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened at Apple Road and Lincolnway E. around 4 p.m. It is unclear if any injuries have been sustained in the crash at this time.

16 News Now has a crew on the scene working on learning more.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this is a developing story,

