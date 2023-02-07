Emergency crews respond to car-train crash in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a car-train crash in Osceola on Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened at Apple Road and Lincolnway E. around 4 p.m. It is unclear if any injuries have been sustained in the crash at this time.

16 News Now has a crew on the scene working on learning more.

