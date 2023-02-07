Donated breast milk available for purchase at Memorial Hospital

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanks to an expanded partnership with the Indianapolis-based The Milk Bank, Memorial Hospital has recently expanded its offerings for mothers to now include pasteurized breast milk that’s available for purchase.

Moms previously had to drive to the nearest “express site” in Fort Wayne.

“Just within the last few months, we’ve also been able to expand a little bit with our partnership and open up a donor milk Express site. And so that’s been a great opportunity just for the community,” expressed Mellisa Lathion, a Memorial Mother-Baby Nurse and Lactation Coordinator.

The breast milk at Memorial Hospital has been pasteurized and transported from The Milk Bank in Indianapolis.

The cost for the donated milk is $4.85 per ounce, up to 40 ounces at a time. No prescription is needed.

“They do provide a medical relief fund, because we don’t want cost to be a barrier if someone is adamant and really desires to provide only human donor milk to their child,” Lathion said.

Click here for more information on how to purchase the breast milk.

