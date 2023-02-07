Caracas Bistro unveils Valentine’s milkshake

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s better for melting stress than a delicious milkshake? Although you might need some help eating this one!

For a limited time only, the Caracas Bistro is offering up the Valentine’s shake. It features ice cream, an ice cream sandwich, cookies, and much more.

One of our photographers got a chance to try one of these milkshakes on Tuesday. He suggests you come hungry because he couldn’t finish the whole thing in one sitting!

Caracas Bistro is located at 236 W. Edison Road. According to its Facebook page, the restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

