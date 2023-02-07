Benton Harbor finance director resigns

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor’s finance director is stepping down.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, city commissioners approved James Williams’ resignation at a meeting on Monday.

In his resignation letter, he asked that the next person has “the opportunity to have access and the staff needed to successfully perform their duties of this office.”

He said during his six months on the job, he had several different opinions on how the role should work.

This is the third finance director that has moved from the job since 2015.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

New bill would expand child care accessibility for Hoosier parents

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A bill has been introduced that, if it passes, it could make early education a little more accessible for the youngest Hoosiers out there.

News

New bill would expand childcare for Hoosier parents

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

Donated breast milk available for purchase at Memorial Hospital

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
The opportunity is possible, thanks to an expanded partnership with the Indianapolis-based The Milk Bank.

News

Indiana Homeland Security Senate Committee votes to pass ‘Driver’s Cards’ for undocumented citizens

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Undocumented Citizens in Indiana are a step closer to receiving 'Driver's Privilege Cards," allowing them to obtain identification solely for the purpose of driving.

Latest News

News

Former Rep. Fred Upton’s documents meant for Michigan’s archives delivered to Ohio State

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Upton donated the materials to his alma mater, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, but movers had different plans.

News

Arrests made in Indiana cold case murder after 47 years

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Hearing held on bill to give driving privileges to undocumented citizens

Updated: 1 hour ago

Food

Caracas Bistro unveils Valentine’s milkshake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
It features ice cream, an ice cream sandwich, cookies, and much more.

News

Portage Manor to close

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Emergency crews respond to car-train crash in Osceola

Updated: 1 hour ago