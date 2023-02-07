Benton Harbor finance director resigns

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor’s finance director is stepping down.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, city commissioners approved James Williams’ resignation at a meeting on Monday.

In his resignation letter, he asked that the next person has “the opportunity to have access and the staff needed to successfully perform their duties of this office.”

He said during his six months on the job, he had several different opinions on how the role should work.

This is the third finance director that has moved from the job since 2015.

