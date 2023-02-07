Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect ask judge for more time, trial delayed

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The attorneys for the man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017 are asking a judge for more time and his trial to be delayed.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, the court filing on Tuesday claims the defense has not yet received all the evidence from the state and won’t be prepared for a Feb. 17 hearing on whether Richard Allen should continue to be held without bail.

The defense team said it did anticipate receiving the “remaining discovery” by Friday. The issue is Allen’s attorneys anticipate there being so many documents, it will not be able to prepare in time.

The defense team also notified the judge it will need the March 20 trial date pushed back.

The Carroll County prosecutor recently filed paperwork arguing against bail for Allen. Court documents say the prosecutor’s office believes it has enough evidence against Allen to prove the murder charge. The prosecutor also points out state and local laws allow bail to be denied for a person charged with murder.

In January, Special Judge Frances Gull ruled a jury for the Delphi murders case will come from Allen County, with the trial still taking place in Carroll County. Allen’s attorneys wanted the trial moved at least 150 miles away from Carroll County because of publicity, but that request was denied.

The gag order issued in the case continues in its current form. This means lawyers, police, and family members can’t talk about the case publicly, and legal teams are only allowed to speak with the media only about procedural items.

In December, a redacted version of the probable cause affidavit was released.

