Ask the Doctor: Binge eating disorder, arm pain, adult acne

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Lori): “Is there any special treatment for binge eating disorder?

DR. BOB: Binge eating disorder is a problem where people experience episodes of losing control of how much they eat. They will often eat large amounts of food quickly despite not being hungry or feeling uncomfortably full.

Often, binge eating disorders are related to mood problems, such as anxiety or depression. It is important to make sure there are no other problems going on, such as high blood pressure or diabetes.

The mainstay of treatment is counseling. If this is not effective, patients can try a weight loss program.

Ultimately if needed, certain medicines such as anti-depressants or seizure medicines can be helpful.

Question #2 (from Shelly): “Every day, I wake up with arm pain that affects only one arm inside my triceps, and it’s warm to the touch. what could it be?”

DR. BOB: In medicine, we talk about five signs of inflammation: warmth, redness, swelling, pain, loss of function.

Hearing that you have warmth and pain makes me worried that there could be an inflammatory process going on. This would include the possibility of an infection.

Therefore, I would recommend that you be seen by a doctor soon to make sure there is not an inflammatory process.

Question #3 (from Sam): “I’m in my 30s and I am struggling with acne. I haven’t had this since I was a teen. What could be the reason for this?”

DR. BOB: Many things can contribute to acne, and a visit with a doctor to review all of this is probably your best bet.

We always want to review your medicines to see if any such as hormonal contraceptives could be contributing.

There are certain hormone problems, especially in women that can contribute to acne. Diets high in milk or sugar can increase acne. Finally, being overweight or having insulin resistance can worsen acne.

There is really a lot to think about for this problem, and you should seek care.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

National Wear Red Day raises awareness about heart disease in women

Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST
|
By Matt Gotsch
Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Vitamin D/seasonal depression, allergy pills, sleep medicine

Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Michigan Dept. of Health expands opioid health home services to Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph counties

Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The program works to help coordinate care for Medicaid users who suffer from opioid use disorder.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Vitamin/nutrient deficiency, multiple sclerosis, high blood pressure

Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Latest News

Health

Saint Joseph Health System awards scholarships to IU South Bend nursing students

Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Saint Joseph Health System has unveiled a new scholarship program!

Health

Ask the Doctor: Drinking enough water, getting better sleep, memory problems

Updated: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Quitting smoking, alternatives to running, important screenings

Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Indiana

Holcomb wants to rebuild Indiana’s public health system ‘from the ground up’

Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST
|
By Mark Peterson
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state needs to get healthier and something different needs to be done to bring about a different outcome.

Health

Ask the Doctor: New Year’s checklist for health

Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The New Year means new goals for sleep, diet, and exercise.

Health

Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for lead under new law

Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
This comes as House Enrolled Act 1313 takes effect ion Sunday, Jan. 1.