2 arrested in 1975 cold case death investigation of North Webster teen

(ISP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men who are allegedly responsible for the death of a North Webster teen back in 1975 were arrested on Monday.

The investigation into the death of Lauren Jean Mitchell, 17, has spanned nearly a half century.

Mitchell left work around 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 1975, at the Epworth Forrest Church camp on the north side of North Webster Lake in Kosciusko County. When she didn’t come home, her parents contacted police to report her missing.

Mitchell’s body was found the next day, Aug. 7, 1975, at around 10:30 a.m. in water at the Mallard Roost public access site in western Noble County, which is located approximately 17 miles to the northeast of North Webster.

Her cause of death was listed as drowning, and the autopsy report showed signs that she had fought for her life.

Investigators with the Indiana State Police Ligonier Post initiated a murder investigation, along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, and the Noble County Coroner’s office.

The initial investigators spent thousands of hours trying to solve her murder. Over the next five decades, numerous detectives worked on her case.

Indiana State Police and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department arrested two men connected to her death on Monday, which comes approximately 47 years and 6 months after she died.

Those two men are Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn. Both were taken into custody at their homes without incident. They are both charged with one count of murder and are currently at the Noble County Jail, where they remain held without bond.

At a press conference held on Tuesday, Indiana State Police Captain Kevin Smith stated, “This case is a culmination of a decades-long investigation, and science finally gave us the answers we needed. Playing a significant role in charges being filed was the Indiana State Police Laboratory Division. We simply could not have solved this case without them.”

Smith also thanked “the news media who gave this case coverage, which kept the public informed over the years and led to many citizens coming forward with valuable information. The publics willingness to bring forward important information was key to solving this case and I thank them.”

Indiana State Police were assisted in this investigation by numerous detectives from both the Fort Wayne Post and Bremen Post, the Indiana State Police Laboratories in both Fort Wayne and Lowell, the Noble County Sheriff Department, the Kosciusko County Sheriff Department, the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office, the Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Noble County Coroner’s Office.

You can watch Tuesday’s press conference in its entirety at the video located below:

Fred Bandy Jr. and John Lehman
Fred Bandy Jr. and John Lehman(Indiana State Police)

