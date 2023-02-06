Tiger at Washington Park Zoo euthanized after suffering from chronic kidney disease

(Washington Park Zoo)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A beloved 18-year-old tiger at the Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City was euthanized after the zoo says he suffered from chronic kidney disease.

Stars was born at a zoo in Iowa on Oct. 15, 2004, and had been at the Washington Park Zoo with his brother, Stripes, since 2005.

Chronic kidney disease is a common cause of illness and death in older feline species, including tigers. Stars was diagnosed with the disease a few weeks ago and had been closely monitored and treated with medications to keep him comfortable.

But the zoo says his activity and appetite continued to slow, which is why officials made the tough decision to euthanize him because it was necessary based on his extreme medical condition before his quality of life declined any further.

The zoo says Stars will be greatly missed, as he was a “favorite of guests and staff”, and an incredible ambassador for his species.

The life span of tigers in the wild is usually between 10 and 15 years. In human care, or on rare occasions in the wild, a tiger can live up to 20 years.

